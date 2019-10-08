GNOME 3.34.1 Released With Latest Fixes
GNOME 3.34.1 is out as the first point release to last month's big GNOME 3.34 desktop debut.

Some of the highlights for GNOME 3.34.1 include:

- Several fixes to the Epiphany web browser along with improving it for small form factor devices.

- A fix for fast user switching with GDM.

- Crash fixes for the GNOME Control Center and other components.

- GNOME Software has a fix for installing webapps, fixed third-party repository enabling, and other fixes.

- Critical fixes to the Nautilus file manager.

We've also been reporting on a number of prominent fixes/optimizations that have landed in GNOME Shell and Mutter in recent weeks. But as of writing and for this formal v3.34.1 milestone, those key components have yet to issue their updates.

The list of GNOME 3.34.1 changes can be found via the release announcement.
