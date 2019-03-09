With GNOME 3.32 now buttoned up for release next week, the developers are already getting ready to kick off the GNOME 3.34 development cycle.
The GNOME 3.34 development cycle is expected to conclude with the 3.34.0 release on 11 September, which is a week later than usual for GNOME's six month releases. Due to the developers' GUADEC conference being later than usual, the release cycle is about a week longer to accommodate for the different milestones around this conference.
Leading up to the GNOME 3.34 release on 11 September, the first development release (3.33.1) is due out on 24 April, the beta and UI/feature freeze on 7 August, the string freeze on 19 August, and the GNOME 3.34 release candidate on 4 September.
All of the GNOME 3.33/3.34 milestones are outlined on the newly published release schedule.
What are you hoping to see with GNOME 3.34? Personally, I am looking forward to more GNOME performance improvements particularly for Wayland and multi-monitor scenarios, although GNOME 3.32 has ended out in extremely good shape.
