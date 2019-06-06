GNOME 3.34's Mutter Adds Mouse Accessibility Support For X11/Wayland
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 6 June 2019 at 07:50 AM EDT. 3 Comments
GNOME --
Up to now the GNOME desktop has offered mouse accessibility support using the long-standing Mousetweaks program that allows for different actions to take place all from the lone input device for those that may be limited to manipulating only one button or other limitations around this primary input device. But GNOME's Mousetweaks only works with X11 so now Mutter has picked up mouse accessibility support itself that works on both X11 and Wayland sessions.

GNOME 3.34 is seeing a lot of feature work this summer and the latest code merged into the all important Mutter is mouse accessibility support so there is no longer a reliance on Mousetweaks and support for both X11 and Wayland. Well, within Mutter's Clutter code to be specific.

This code by longtime GNOME developer Olivier Fourdan was merged today providing the initial mouse accessibility capabilities. More details in that linked patch work for those needing mouse accessibility support.
3 Comments
