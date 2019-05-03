GNOME 3.34's Mutter Integrates A New Clipboard Manager
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 3 May 2019 at 03:46 AM EDT.
GNOME's Mutter compositor has seen a new, integrated clipboard manager for the in-development GNOME 3.34 cycle.

The clipboard manager, which is responsible for serving the copy/paste functionality to the desktop, has been going through a rework / new implementation within Mutter itself and works on both X11 and Wayland. This new clipboard manager implementation has been under review for the past half-year while yesterday the code was merged into Mutter for the current 3.33 development series.

This new clipboard manager code offers a generic API for selections, simplifications to a lot of the (X)Wayland/X11 code, a simple memory-based selection source was introduced, and other API improvements and cleaning of existing Mutter code. This clipboard manager allows copying up to 4MB of text or 200MB of images.

More details on this improved clipboard manager code for GNOME 3.34 Mutter can be found via this merge request.
