The GNOME 3.34 beta (v3.33.90) release is now available one day early and also marks the point at which the feature freeze is in effect along with the user-interface changes and no API/ABI breakage.
Some of the new changes with the GNOME 3.34 beta include:
- The Cheese web camera software has switched to using the Meson build system along with seeing a new keyboard shortcuts window and other enhancements.
- The Epiphany web-browser has added an emoji picker context menu item, Alt+Enter support for opening pages in new tabs, on-demand accelerated compositing is enabled by default again, enables the Bubblewrap web process sandbox, and other improvements.
- Glib has added support for the Universal Windows Platform, among other Windows improvements. There's also been security fixes and other items addressed with this library.
- GNOME Initial Setup has initial support for systemd user instance support.
- GNOME Maps will now restore the last viewed location from when the app was last closed.
- Many bug fixes to GNOME Music.
- GNOME Settings Daemon now ships systemd user service files for all plug-ins.
- GNOME Settings Daemon has also moved all services to not use the GDK X11 back-end any longer, with the exception of the xsettings code.
- Libsoup added support for WebSocket extensions.
- The big Pango update.
- Simple-Scan has changed its user-visible name to the GNOME Document Scanner.
More details on the mailing list.
A second GNOME 3.34 Beta is expected later this month, the GNOME 3.34 release candidate on 4 September, and ideally seeing GNOME 3.34.0 stable made available on 11 September.
