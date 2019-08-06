GNOME 3.34 Beta Released - Now Under UI/Feature/API/ABI Freezes
The GNOME 3.34 beta (v3.33.90) release is now available one day early and also marks the point at which the feature freeze is in effect along with the user-interface changes and no API/ABI breakage.

Some of the new changes with the GNOME 3.34 beta include:

- The Cheese web camera software has switched to using the Meson build system along with seeing a new keyboard shortcuts window and other enhancements.

- The Epiphany web-browser has added an emoji picker context menu item, Alt+Enter support for opening pages in new tabs, on-demand accelerated compositing is enabled by default again, enables the Bubblewrap web process sandbox, and other improvements.

- Glib has added support for the Universal Windows Platform, among other Windows improvements. There's also been security fixes and other items addressed with this library.

- GNOME Initial Setup has initial support for systemd user instance support.

- GNOME Maps will now restore the last viewed location from when the app was last closed.

- Many bug fixes to GNOME Music.

- GNOME Settings Daemon now ships systemd user service files for all plug-ins.

- GNOME Settings Daemon has also moved all services to not use the GDK X11 back-end any longer, with the exception of the xsettings code.

- Libsoup added support for WebSocket extensions.

- The big Pango update.

- Simple-Scan has changed its user-visible name to the GNOME Document Scanner.

More details on the mailing list.

A second GNOME 3.34 Beta is expected later this month, the GNOME 3.34 release candidate on 4 September, and ideally seeing GNOME 3.34.0 stable made available on 11 September.
