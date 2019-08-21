GNOME 3.34 Beta 2 Brings Last Minute Improvements To GNOME Shell, Mutter & Friends
Coming two weeks after the GNOME 3.34 beta is the second and final beta ahead of next month's official GNOME 3.34 release set for 11 September.

While past the feature/API/ABI freezes, there are some notable last-minute changes to find with the GNOME 3.34 Beta 2 (GNOME 3.33.91). Highlights include:

- Fixes to the Epiphany web browser for regressions stemming from its many changes this cycle.

- GDM has added support for systemd user sessions. There are also various other fixes.

- GJS has support for writing programs using GTK4 now that it no longer links to libgtk-3.

- GNOME Boxes has improvements around the unattended installation code, Flatpak/CI build fixes, and other changes.

- GNOME Screenshot has Flatpak improvements, support for saving both to the disk and to the clipboard via the CLI switches, and other fixes.

- GNOME Session also has support now for systemd user sessions.

- GTK-VNC 1.0 is included.

More details within the release announcement.

GNOME Shell and Mutter are also out today with their new beta releases albeit missed the cut-off for making it formally as part of this new GNOME beta release. On that front for these key components there is:

- GNOME Shell has picked up the gnome-extensions tool as a replacement to the out-of-tree gnome-shell-extensions-tool. This new gnome-extensions is a CLI tool for managing the extensions in use by the desktop.

- Mutter has fixed primary selection copy and paste between X11 and Wayland.

- Improved monitor hot-plugging support.

- A performance optimization from Daniel Van Vugt for helping to avoid some frame skips. There is also an improvement by Daniel for processing of incompressible events.

- XDG-Output V3 is now supported for Mutter on Wayland.

- The XWayland sudio improvement for Mutter.

Overall, GNOME 3.34 is looking like a really great release particularly for Wayland users and those also caring about better desktop performance.
