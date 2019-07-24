GNOME 3.33.4 Released As The Last Step Before The GNOME 3.34 Beta
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 24 July 2019 at 06:30 AM EDT.
It's arriving one week late, but GNOME 3.33.4 is now available as the latest snapshot in the trek towards GNOME 3.34 this September.

GNOME 3.33.4 is the last unstable release prior to the GNOME 3.34 Beta due out in early August. At that point it also marks the UI, feature, and API/ABI freezes for this six-month update to the GNOME desktop environment. So the race is on for those wanting to get the remaining features into GNOME 3.34.0 that is expected to debut on 11 September.

As for the changes found in today's GNOME 3.33.4, the changes include:

- Improvements to the Meson build system for EOG and other components.

- Many fixes and improvements to the Epiphany web-browser.

- GDM will now kill user sessions when stopping this display manager.

- GNOME Boxes has added a 3D acceleration option to its virtual machine properties dialog. Similarly, it has made VirtIO-GPU support opt-in for new VMs.

- GNOME Calendar has a redesigned calendar management dialog.

- GNOME Music has begun a major rewrite of its core code. There is also a rework to its playlists, MPRIS, and the ability to have gapless playback.

- The notable improvements to GNOME Shell and Mutter.

- The GNOME Classic mode now is "more classic" with disabling the GNOME 3 overview, style changes, and other tweaking.

- GTK+ 3.24.10 is included with its XDG-Output protocol support and various fixes.

More details on GNOME 3.33.4 via its release announcement.
