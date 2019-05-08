GNOME 3.32.2 is now available as the latest (and final) stable release update for March's big GNOME 3.32 desktop.
Some of the highlights for GNOME 3.32.2 include:
- A lot of fixes to the Epiphany web browser.
- Crash fixes for GJS JavaScript.
- The many GNOME Shell 3.32.1 fixes addressing a wide range of bugs.
- RPM-OSTree improvements for GNOME Software.
- Many bug fixes including fixed elogind support, blurry wallpaper scaling, improved power-saving handling, and other work in Mutter 3.32.1.
- Fixed building the Nautilus file manager with Clang.
More details on GNOME 3.32.2 via this morning's release announcement.
