GNOME 3.32.2 Offers Up The Latest Batch Of Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 8 May 2019 at 12:32 PM EDT.
GNOME 3.32.2 is now available as the latest (and final) stable release update for March's big GNOME 3.32 desktop.

Some of the highlights for GNOME 3.32.2 include:

- A lot of fixes to the Epiphany web browser.

- Crash fixes for GJS JavaScript.

- The many GNOME Shell 3.32.1 fixes addressing a wide range of bugs.

- RPM-OSTree improvements for GNOME Software.

- Many bug fixes including fixed elogind support, blurry wallpaper scaling, improved power-saving handling, and other work in Mutter 3.32.1.

- Fixed building the Nautilus file manager with Clang.

More details on GNOME 3.32.2 via this morning's release announcement.
