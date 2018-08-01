With GNOME 3.30 releasing today, the GNOME release team has already finalized the release schedule for the next development cycle.
GNOME 3.32 is the next update and with the usual six-month release cadence that obviously means another March release. The ratified schedule for GNOME 3.32 puts its release date as 13 March. For making that happen, the GNOME 3.32 betas begin on 6 February, which marks the UI/feature/API/ABI freezes and the hard code freeze with the first release candidate on 6 March. The first development milestone is GNOME 3.31.1 that is set to come out on 10 October.
The GNOME 3.32 release schedule was announced today by Andre Klapper and is available from the GNOME Wiki.
What should make the GNOME 3.32 cycle more interesting is that GTK+ 4.0 will likely come out with it. We're also anticipating more Wayland improvements, continued performance tuning, the march of Flatpak to continue, and other enhancements we'll be covering over this six month journey.
