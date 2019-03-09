GNOME 3.32-RC2 Released Ahead Of Official Release Next Week
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 9 March 2019 at 06:12 AM EST. 1 Comment
The GNOME 3.32 release is due out next Wednesday while over the weekend are the RC2 packages up for testing.

GNOME 3.32-RC2 is now available for any final testing of this six-month GNOME3 desktop update. Highlights of this final development release include:

- Fractional scaling support with updates to GNOME Shell and Mutter. There is also an updated screen-casting API as well as some final performance work.

- Epiphany (GNOME Web) has an animation when downloads complete, improved reliability of password form detection, libhandy integration updates, and other fixes.

- Gdk-Pixbuf has faster saving of PNG files, JPEG2000 handling fixes, and other fixes throughout.

- GLib added support for the XDG Trash Portal.

- GNOME Boxes has better initrd injection support, support to express install Ubuntu, and other improvements.

- Various fixes to GNOME Software.

- Snap packaging support for Eye of GNOME (EOG).

Downloadl inks and more details on GNOME 3.32-RC2 via the GNOME announce list.
