In addition to Canonical's Daniel van Vugt having been tackling various performance issues with the GNOME desktop, the Ubuntu developer has also been working on addressing various usability issues and other glaring problems.One of those issues with a fix now in place is in regards to the GNOME Shell's zoom mode. When using the zoom mode there was the possibility of pop-ups/dialogs being clipped off, text and icons having sharp edges in this accessibility mode, and related issues. The new patch merged in Mutter strikes out these multiple issues, clutter: Fix offscreen-effect painting of clones.



Something doesn't look right with GNOME's zoom mode... Fortunately, multiple issues now resolved.

The issue has been present for a while in Ubuntu's GNOME Shell while also in upstream GNOME 3.30 when a patch carried by Ubuntu was merged late in the cycle. As an added bonus, the patch also avoids full repaints every time a part of the transformation changes.More details on some of the related bugs and the technical correction via this commit