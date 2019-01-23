One of those issues with a fix now in place is in regards to the GNOME Shell's zoom mode. When using the zoom mode there was the possibility of pop-ups/dialogs being clipped off, text and icons having sharp edges in this accessibility mode, and related issues. The new patch merged in Mutter strikes out these multiple issues, clutter: Fix offscreen-effect painting of clones.
Something doesn't look right with GNOME's zoom mode... Fortunately, multiple issues now resolved.
The issue has been present for a while in Ubuntu's GNOME Shell while also in upstream GNOME 3.30 when a patch carried by Ubuntu was merged late in the cycle. As an added bonus, the patch also avoids full repaints every time a part of the transformation changes.
More details on some of the related bugs and the technical correction via this commit.