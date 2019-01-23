GNOME 3.32 Gets Fixed Up For Buggy Zoom Mode
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 24 January 2019 at 01:14 PM EST. 1 Comment
GNOME --
In addition to Canonical's Daniel van Vugt having been tackling various performance issues with the GNOME desktop, the Ubuntu developer has also been working on addressing various usability issues and other glaring problems.

One of those issues with a fix now in place is in regards to the GNOME Shell's zoom mode. When using the zoom mode there was the possibility of pop-ups/dialogs being clipped off, text and icons having sharp edges in this accessibility mode, and related issues. The new patch merged in Mutter strikes out these multiple issues, clutter: Fix offscreen-effect painting of clones.


Something doesn't look right with GNOME's zoom mode... Fortunately, multiple issues now resolved.


The issue has been present for a while in Ubuntu's GNOME Shell while also in upstream GNOME 3.30 when a patch carried by Ubuntu was merged late in the cycle. As an added bonus, the patch also avoids full repaints every time a part of the transformation changes.

More details on some of the related bugs and the technical correction via this commit.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNOME News
GNOME Is Making Great Progress On Overhauling Their App Icons
Libhandy 0.0.7 Released For Building Adaptive/Mobile GTK Applications
GNOME Software 3.31.2 Debuts With Flatpak Improvements, Many Fixes
GNOME's Builder IDE Goes Through Its Biggest Code Refactoring Ever
GNOME Developers Are Testing A Revised GTK3 Theme
More GNOME Performance Optimizations Being Tackled Thanks To Canonical
Popular News This Week
Allwinner Continues Work On Linux Patches To Dump Kernel Errors To Block Devices
XGI Display Driver Finally On The Linux Kernel Chopping Block
Quake 2 Gets Real-Time Path Tracing Powered By NVIDIA RTX / VK_NV_ray_tracing
ZFS On Linux Landing Workaround For Linux 5.0 Kernel Support
Linux 4.20 Allows Overclockers To Increase The Radeon TDP Power Limit
Mesa 19.0 Can Cut In Half The Amount Of Memory For Team Fortress 2