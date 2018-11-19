GNOME 3.32 Mutter Should Perform A Lot Better For DisplayLink/USB-Display Type Setups
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 19 November 2018 at 08:34 PM EST. Add A Comment
GNOME --
An improvement was merged today to GNOME's Mutter compositor / window manager that should allow it to perform much better in multi-GPU setups, particularly for scenarios where the display is driven via a USB-based DisplayLink adapter.

The change to Mutter's renderer code uses Cogl for the CPU copy path rather than the OpenGL glreadPixels() function. Plus it adds some pixel format conversion tables between DRM and Cogl formats.

The technical details are outlined in the patch by Pekka Paalanen. That patch is queued in the 3.31 development series ahead of the March debut of GNOME 3.32.

What's exciting though is the performance benefit particularly on slower/older systems with these multi-GPU/DisplayLink setups: "On HP ProBook 4520s laptop (Mesa DRI Intel(R) Ironlake Mobile, Mesa 18.0.5), without this patch copy_shared_framebuffer_cpu () for a DisplayLink output takes 5 seconds with a 1080p frame. Obviously that makes Mutter and gnome-shell completely unusable. With this patch, that function takes 13-18 ms which makes it usable if not fluent."
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNOME News
Unite Shell: Making GNOME Shell More Like Ubuntu's Unity
GNOME 3.31.2 Desktop Released
GNOME Mutter Brings More Fixes, Shell 3.31.2 Has Some Performance Work
GSConnect 15 Offers Better Phone Integration With The GNOME Shell
GNOME's Mutter Finally Gets Meson Build System Support, Other Cleanups
GNOME 3.30.2 Released As Focus Shifts To GNOME 3.32
Popular News This Week
Raspberry Pi 3 Model A+ Released For $25 USD
Debian Packages To Eliminate Vendor-Specific Patches, Affecting Downstreams Like Ubuntu
What Do You Want To See Out Of The Redesigned, Next-Gen Raspberry Pi?
Linux 4.20 Showing Some Performance Slowdowns
SteamOS/Linux Requirements For Valve's Artifact Is Just A Vulkan Intel/AMD/NVIDIA GPU
Linus Torvalds Comments On STIBP & He's Not Happy - STIBP Default Will End Up Changing