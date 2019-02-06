GNOME 3.32 Beta Released With Performance Improvements, Last Minute Features
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 6 February 2019 at 07:30 PM EST. 3 Comments
GNOME --
GNOME 3.31.90 has been released as what is effectively the GNOME 3.32 beta and also marks the feature/UI/API freezes for this next half-year update to the GNOME desktop.

The brief GNOME 3.32 beta announcement can be read on the mailing list while the highlights of this release come down to:

- The DConf utility has been rewritten in C.

- The Epiphany "GNOME Web" web-browser has received animation improvements, a setting to control hardware acceleration, a new design for the security popover, CSS styling improvements, various scaling improvements when running on small form factors, tab menu improvements, and other refinements.

- The Gedit text editor has switched over to Meson with dropping its Autotools support. The Flatpak and Snap versions of Gedit now also come with gedit-plugins support.

- API improvements to GJS.

- GLib-Networking has added an OpenSSL back-end to obsolete the former glib-openssl code. This is an alternative to the default GnuTLS back-end and primarily geared for embedded devices and other select cases.

- The GNOME Boxes virtualization software now uses host-pass-through as the default CPU mode.

- GNOME Initial Setup now generates default user account pictures.

- GNOME Shell has better icon grid performance, among other performance fixes.

- GNOME Software now shows the permissions for installed Flatpaks and permissions on updates. There are also many GNOME Software fixes throughout.

- GNOME Weather has moved over from Autotools to Meson.

- Mutter picks up support for buffer transforms with its Wayland back-end, improved performance for secondary GPUs, EGLStreams fixes, improved render performance for KMS devices with software OpenGL, and other enhancements.

- More apps dropping the App Menu support now that the concept has been deprecated.

If all goes well, the release candidate will be out a month from today while GNOME 3.32.0 will premiere on 13 March.
3 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNOME News
The Latest GNOME Shell/Mutter Performance Work & X11/Wayland Separation
Flatpak 1.2 Released For This Widely-Used Linux App Sandboxing & Distribution Tech
Purism's PureOS Store To Be Based Around Flatpaks, First App Announced
GNOME 3.32 Gets Fixed Up For Buggy Zoom Mode
GNOME Is Making Great Progress On Overhauling Their App Icons
Libhandy 0.0.7 Released For Building Adaptive/Mobile GTK Applications
Popular News This Week
PipeWire Should Be One Of The Exciting Linux Desktop Technologies For 2019
Valve Publishes Initial Steam Linux Figures For 2019
Netflix Continues Experiencing Great Performance In Using FreeBSD For Their CDN
GCC To Begin Implementing MMX Intrinsics With SSE Instructions
Initial Hands-On & Benchmarking With The Dell XPS 9380 Pre-Loaded With Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
VLC 4.0 Media Player Eyeing New User Interface, Better Wayland Support & VR/3D