GNOME 3.31.90 has been released as what is effectively the GNOME 3.32 beta and also marks the feature/UI/API freezes for this next half-year update to the GNOME desktop.The brief GNOME 3.32 beta announcement can be read on the mailing list while the highlights of this release come down to:- The DConf utility has been rewritten in C.- The Epiphany "GNOME Web" web-browser has received animation improvements, a setting to control hardware acceleration, a new design for the security popover, CSS styling improvements, various scaling improvements when running on small form factors, tab menu improvements, and other refinements.- The Gedit text editor has switched over to Meson with dropping its Autotools support. The Flatpak and Snap versions of Gedit now also come with gedit-plugins support.- API improvements to GJS.- GLib-Networking has added an OpenSSL back-end to obsolete the former glib-openssl code. This is an alternative to the default GnuTLS back-end and primarily geared for embedded devices and other select cases.- The GNOME Boxes virtualization software now uses host-pass-through as the default CPU mode.- GNOME Initial Setup now generates default user account pictures.- GNOME Shell has better icon grid performance, among other performance fixes.- GNOME Software now shows the permissions for installed Flatpaks and permissions on updates. There are also many GNOME Software fixes throughout.- GNOME Weather has moved over from Autotools to Meson.- Mutter picks up support for buffer transforms with its Wayland back-end, improved performance for secondary GPUs, EGLStreams fixes, improved render performance for KMS devices with software OpenGL, and other enhancements.- More apps dropping the App Menu support now that the concept has been deprecated.If all goes well, the release candidate will be out a month from today while GNOME 3.32.0 will premiere on 13 March.