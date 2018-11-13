GNOME 3.31.2 Desktop Released
16 November 2018
GNOME 3.31.2 is out this Friday as the latest development release in the trek towards next March's GNOME 3.32 release.

Highlights for the GNOME 3.31.2 development milestone include:

- The Epiphany web-browser has added preview widgets to its file choosers.

- Support for XPS files within the Flatpak version of the Evince document viewer. Meson is also now the default build system for the Flatpak version of Evince.

- GNOME Boxes virtualization client now sets the default machine type to the Intel Q35 model.

- Crash fixes for the Nautilus file manager.

- Sushi has been ported to the Meson build system.

- Various application icons were updated.

- Performance work and fixes for GNOME Shell and Mutter.

More details on the GNOME 3.31.2 development release via the mailing list announcement.
