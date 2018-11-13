GNOME 3.31.2 is out this Friday as the latest development release in the trek towards next March's GNOME 3.32 release.
Highlights for the GNOME 3.31.2 development milestone include:
- The Epiphany web-browser has added preview widgets to its file choosers.
- Support for XPS files within the Flatpak version of the Evince document viewer. Meson is also now the default build system for the Flatpak version of Evince.
- GNOME Boxes virtualization client now sets the default machine type to the Intel Q35 model.
- Crash fixes for the Nautilus file manager.
- Sushi has been ported to the Meson build system.
- Various application icons were updated.
- Performance work and fixes for GNOME Shell and Mutter.
More details on the GNOME 3.31.2 development release via the mailing list announcement.
