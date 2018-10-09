GNOME 3.31.1 was released on Thursday as the first step towards the GNOME 3.32 desktop update due out in March.
With just being the first of many development milestones and just one month out since GNOME 3.30, the GNOME 3.31.1 to no surprise isn't the biggest. But some of what is included in GNOME 3.31.1 includes Epiphany has a reader shortcut now to access its reader mode, a better address bar drop-down for the Epiphany web browser, various GNOME components dropping their application menus, an assortment of enhancements to the Evince document viewer, GDM disables Wayland on the proprietary NVIDIA driver for now, continued work on the Meson build system support, various programs redesigning their app icons, GVFS Google support was reworked for better performance, libdazzle performance improvements, better high contrast styling for Nautilus, and various fixes.
One other notable change is GNOME Settings Daemon has dropped the "suspend and hibernate" option. They did this because of hibernation often being problematic for Linux systems and other complications.
The brief GNOME 3.31.1 release announcement can be read on the mailing list. GNOME 3.32.0 is due out on 13 March while the next development release is GNOME 3.31.2 and that is set for 14 November.
