GNOME 3.30.2 is now available as the second and final point release to this half-year update to the GNOME desktop environment.
GNOME 3.30.2 ships with several Epiphany browser fixes, GDM now disables Wayland on the proprietary NVIDIA driver for now, various Flatpak improvements, disables and hides the controversial suspend and hibernate option, includes the important GNOME Shell 3.30.1 update that missed the previous point release, Mutter Wayland fixes, various Nautilus adjustments, and other fixes.
GNOME 3.32 is in development as the next feature release due out in March.
The brief GNOME 3.30.2 release announcement can be read on the GNOME mailing list.
