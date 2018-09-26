GNOME 3.30.1 Released As A Big Assortment Of Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 26 September 2018 at 05:22 AM EDT. 3 Comments
The GNOME release team has made available GNOME 3.30.1 as the first and only planned point release to the GNOME 3.30 series.

There are three weeks worth of bug fixes in GNOME 3.30 and includes a variety of random corrections as well as documentation and translation updates. Some of the notable changes include Epophany having a fix to work with YouTube video playback (due to YouTube now requiring MSE for WebM video playback), crash fixes in GNOME Documents, dark mode alterations for GNOME Music, a handful of fixes to GNOME Software, and various other improvements.

GNOME Shell 3.30.1 has yet to be released but users are encouraged to upgrade when available (or otherwise patch your existing build) as a number of crash fixes are being queued on that front.

More details on GNOME 3.30.1 can be found via the release announcement.
