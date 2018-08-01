Friday night marked the release of GNOME 3.29.92 that serves as the second and final release candidate ahead of next week's GNOME 3.30 six-month desktop update.
This release is the final chance to test out the new GNOME packages ahead of the official release next Wednesday. Given the feature freeze has been in effect, the work isn't all that exciting for RC2 but mostly bug fixing. But on the infrastructure side they have added i386 and ARMv7 jobs to their GNOME-Build-Meta repo and also merged the branch to now begin building GNOME Flatpak runtimes directly with GNOME-Build-Meta.
The changes in GNOME 3.29.92 include Epiphany enabling smooth scrolling by default, Evince now disables its PostScript back-end by default, some last minute improvements to the GNOME JavaScript support with GJS, various components dropping their Autotools build system support now that their Meson support is in good shape, dark theme support has been fixed for GNOME Software, some crash fixes for Mutter, and various bug fixes and translation updates throughout.
The release announcement for this final GNOME 3.30 development release can be read on the mailing list.
