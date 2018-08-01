GNOME 3.30 Ready For Release Today With Many New Features & Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 5 September 2018 at 12:00 AM EDT. 3 Comments
GNOME 3.30 is releasing today as the newest feature release for this open-source desktop environment on its usual six-month release cadence.

In case you've lost track of the countless improvements to GNOME 3.30 over the past half-year, some of the highlights include:

- Various performance improvements to GNOME Shell, Mutter, and other key components.

- While GNOME 3.28 was already in good shape with its Wayland support, GNOME 3.30 brings a variety of improvements to further its flagship Wayland support -- namely lots of polishing and bug fixing.

- Mutter now supports elogind, the spin-out of systemd-logind, to let Mutter with its native Wayland support work on init systems besides systemd.

- Nice usability improvements to Nautilus as the GNOME file manager.

- Epiphany drops support for automatically opening downloads on the basis that it "can't be done safely."

- A reader mode for GNOME's Epiphany web-browser.

- Various EGLStreams improvements for benefiting the NVIDIA binary driver with GNOME's Wayland support.

- RDP support for GNOME Boxes.

- The ability to automatically update Flatpak packages.

- User-interface improvements to the Evince document viewer.

- The continued churn of more GNOME packages switching over to the Meson build system from Autotools.

- The GNOME disk utility now supports TrueCrypt and VeraCrypt.

- Various *BSD support improvements.

If I missed anything else interesting, feel free to share in the forums. Look for the official GNOME 3.30.0 release announcement to go out in a matter of hours.
