GNOME 3.30 has been officially released as the latest major feature release for the GNOME Shell desktop and associated components.
This morning we covered many of the prominent features for GNOME 3.30 while now the official release notes and screenshots have been posted. The GNOME Foundation is highlighting the desktop performance improvements, better screen sharing, updating of Flatpaks automatically, GNOME Web / Epiphany improvements, GNOME Boxes offers virtual machine handling improvements, GNOME Games continues getting better, and other milestones reached.
Those wishing to learn more about GNOME 3.30 can find the release notes on GNOME.org.
GNOME 3.30 is already deployed on Clear Linux, the mega-update is in progress for Fedora F29/Rawhide, and will be working its way through the other usual channels. I have some GNOME 3.30 benchmarks currently in the works.
