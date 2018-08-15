Today marks 21 years since the GNOME desktop environment project was started by Miguel de Icaza and Federico Mena. Coincidentally, released today is GNOME 3.29.91 that is the GNOME 3.30 desktop's second beta release.
- NetworkManager picks up support for Ethtool offload features and activating a profile multiple times via the connect.multi-connect setting.
- Various fixes/improvements to DConf, including GitLab continuous integration coverage.
- OARS tag support in GNOME Music.
- Early preparation in the NetworkManager applet to ready it for eventual GTK+ 4.0 support.
- Various other bug fixes and translation updates.
Overall, it's a mostly unexciting update with lots of fixes, since the first GNOME 3.30 beta (3.29.90) released at the end of July marked the UI/feature/API/ABI freeze. Coming up next will be the GNOME 3.30 release candidate on 29 August followed by the expected stable release of 5 September.
GNOME 3.29.91 download links can be found on the devel-announce-list.
