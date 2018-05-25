GNOME 3.29.2 is now available as the second development release on the road towards this September's release of GNOME 3.30.
Among the changes to find with today's GNOME 3.29.2 release include:
- Various fixes to GNOME Shell.
- Mutter has fixed size change animations on Wayland along with other bug fixes.
- GNOME Builder has build system updates, improved support for sub-processes for carrying out compiler work, Clang support is now out-of-process, lower overhead for the Clang plugin, improved highlighting, and various other enhancements.
- GNOME Boxes has RDP support.
- Epiphany / GNOME web has improved incognito mode with different themes, better handling of webmail when signing into Firefox Sync, the web process extension was rewritten in JavaScript, and various other enhancements.
- Other bug fixes and translation updates.
The brief GNOME 3.29.2 development release announcement can be read on the announce list.
