GNOME 3.28.2 Released With GJS Garbage Collection Fix To Address The Big Memory Leak
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 10 May 2018 at 08:58 PM EDT. 1 Comment
GNOME --
The second and final planned point/bug-fix release to GNOME 3.28 is now available.

Among the changes to find with GNOME 3.28.2 are many fixes for NetworkManager, two crash fixes for Epiphany, better garbage collection performance to fix the notable GNOME Shell memory leak, other memory leak fixes, several GNOME Shell fixes, Mutter now respects inhibitors when accounting for monitoring idle time, and window animation fixes on Wayland. Several FreeBSD build fixes also made their way into this release as well as the usual other smothering of bug fixes and translation updates.

The garbage collection fix for taking care of the GNOME Shell memory leak was previously outlined here and it's great that it ended up being back-ported in time for GNOME 3.28.

GNOME 3.28.2 details can be found from today's mailing list post.
1 Comment

