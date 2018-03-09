There is less than one week to go until the GNOME 3.28 release while today the second release candidate is now available that serves as the final step before the stable debut.
GNOME 3.28 RC2, a.k.a. v3.27.92, was released this morning with Javier Jardón handling the release duties. GNOME 3.28 is well under its string freeze and hard code freeze, so it's pretty much what GNOME 3.28.0 will look like pending any last minute bug/regression fixes. Translation and documentation updates are also still permitted.
This RC2 release has a few build system improvements, more packages getting rid of Autotools in favor of Meson like GNOME-Boxes, many translation updates, and many fixes throughout.
The GNOME 3.28 RC2 announcement can be read on the devel-announce-list while the stable GNOME 3.28.0 debut is set for 14 March. Stay tuned for our usual feature overview shortly.
Add A Comment