The GNOME 3.28 beta (v3.27.90) is due to happen next week that also marks a number of freezes for the desktop components ahead of the official release next month.
GNOME 3.27.90 components are due by end of day Monday for making the beta release. At that time it also marks a lock on the API/ABI, user-interface and feature freeze, string change announcement period, and the beginning of assembling the release notes.
The GNOME Release Team has sent out a friendly reminder to get developers prepared.
A lot of changes have come for GNOME 3.28 this cycle from Wayland improvements, GNOME Builder still receiving a lot of attention, Thunderbolt integration, more packages being ported to Meson, Epiphany becoming more viable, etc. As the GNOME 3.28 release approaches next month, you can expect our usual review/roundup and more on Phoronix.
The GNOME 3.27.90 beta release is expected for 7 February, the release candidate will be on 7 March, and the stable GNOME 3.28.0 debut is penciled in right now for 14 March.
