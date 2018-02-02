GNOME 3.28 Beta Is Next Week Marking The Feature/UI Freeze
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 2 February 2018 at 05:17 AM EST. Add A Comment
GNOME --
The GNOME 3.28 beta (v3.27.90) is due to happen next week that also marks a number of freezes for the desktop components ahead of the official release next month.

GNOME 3.27.90 components are due by end of day Monday for making the beta release. At that time it also marks a lock on the API/ABI, user-interface and feature freeze, string change announcement period, and the beginning of assembling the release notes.

The GNOME Release Team has sent out a friendly reminder to get developers prepared.

A lot of changes have come for GNOME 3.28 this cycle from Wayland improvements, GNOME Builder still receiving a lot of attention, Thunderbolt integration, more packages being ported to Meson, Epiphany becoming more viable, etc. As the GNOME 3.28 release approaches next month, you can expect our usual review/roundup and more on Phoronix.

The GNOME 3.27.90 beta release is expected for 7 February, the release candidate will be on 7 March, and the stable GNOME 3.28.0 debut is penciled in right now for 14 March.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNOME News
GTK+ 4.0 Might Be Ready To Ship This Year With Its Many Toolkit Improvements
GIMP Picks Up Better Debugging Support, Backtrace GUI
The CSD Initiative Is Pushing For Apps To Abandon Title Bars In Favor Of Header Bars
PipeWire Is Making Progress But Still Needs More Time To Mature
New Purism Developer To Begin Work On Tackling Responsive GTK+ Apps
Epiphany Tech Preview Delivers Flatpak'ed WebKitGTK+ Browser Daily
Popular News
Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Will Default To The X.Org Stack, Not Wayland
Firefox 59 Might Ship With Working Wayland Support
Linux Foundation Announces "LinuxBoot" To Replace Some Firmware With Linux Code
The CSD Initiative Is Pushing For Apps To Abandon Title Bars In Favor Of Header Bars
LibreOffice 6.0 Released With A Ton Of Open-Source Office Suite Improvements
KWin Developer's Response To The GNOME CSD Initiative