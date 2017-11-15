GNOME 3.27.2 Released: More Meson Porting, Nautilus Starring Files
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 15 November 2017
GNOME 3.27.2 is now available as the second development release in the road to next March's GNOME 3.28 desktop stable update.

Changes to be found in GNOME 3.27.2 include:

- The many changes of NetworkManager 1.10 like OpenVSwitch support.

- The just-covered Epiphany web browser improvements like better Firefox Sync support and improved Web Apps handling.

- Eye of GNOME (EOG), glib-networking, GVFS, network-manager-applet were ported to the Meson build system.

- Bug fixes to GNOME GJS JavaScript.

- DTLS support in glib-networking.

- Redesigned category view in GNOME Software and better notifications for completed distribution upgrades. GNOME Software should also now better handle low resolution desktops.

- Support in the Nautilus file manager for "starring" files with the stars being to mark them as favorite files.

- Performance improvements for Pango.

- Various other bug fixes and translation updates.

The GNOME 3.27.2 release announcement can be read on the mailing list.

GNOME 3.27.3 meanwhile is due out 13 December while the GNOME 3.8 beta period will begin in February while the official GNOME 3.28.0 release is set for 14 March.
