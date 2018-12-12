GNOME 3.31.3 was released today as the latest development stepping stone towards next March's GNOME 3.32 desktop environment update.
Some of the latest changes in this GNOME 3.32 development release include:
- Improved primary menu and app icon for EOG.
- Various fixes and improvements to the Epiphany web browser.
- Decreased memory usage for GJS but possibly slower performance as a result.
- New application icons for many different GNOME programs.
- Meson build system support for gsettings-desktop-schemas and Rygel.
- Librsvg continues porting more code to the Rust programming language.
- The Nautilus file manager has a crash fix when opening windows quickly.
- Pango drops support for Autotools as well as Visual Studio based builds.
- IPv6 support within Rygel.
- Many improvements to Vala.
- Various bug fixes.
More details on GNOME 3.31.3 via the mailing list announcement.
