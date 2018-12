GNOME 3.31.3 was released today as the latest development stepping stone towards next March's GNOME 3.32 desktop environment update.Some of the latest changes in this GNOME 3.32 development release include:- Improved primary menu and app icon for EOG.- Various fixes and improvements to the Epiphany web browser.- Decreased memory usage for GJS but possibly slower performance as a result.- New application icons for many different GNOME programs.- Meson build system support for gsettings-desktop-schemas and Rygel.- Librsvg continues porting more code to the Rust programming language.- The Nautilus file manager has a crash fix when opening windows quickly.- Pango drops support for Autotools as well as Visual Studio based builds.- IPv6 support within Rygel.- Many improvements to Vala.- Various bug fixes.More details on GNOME 3.31.3 via the mailing list announcement