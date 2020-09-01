GNOME Foundation Planning For More Initiatives In 2021
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 17 November 2020 at 12:27 PM EST. 2 Comments
GNOME --
In soliciting for year-end donations, the GNOME Foundation shares some of how they plan to use generated funds over the next years.

The GNOME Foundation is calling for more donations ahead of the 2020 holiday season. Over the course of 2020 they used previously raised funds for:
GTK4 development;
Technical and infrastructure support for Flathub.org;
Our legal case against Rothschild Patent Imaging, a patent assertion entity;
GUADEC, GNOME.Asia, GNOME Onboard Africa Virtual, and the Linux App Summit;
Hackfests, including accessibility and GTK hackfests at FOSDEM;
A supported instance of video chat software Big Blue Button for GNOME and free software community use;
Two internships through Outreachy; and
Community and staff training to make the community more welcoming and safe for everyone.

Looking ahead to 2021, there is going to be the long-awaited release of GTK4 as well as GNOME 40. Over the next year the GNOME Foundation is looking to spend donor funds on:
Organize GUADEC, GNOME.Asia, Pan African GNOME Summit, and the Linux App Summit;
Host virtual social events at conferences like FOSDEM;
Have hackfests for teams and working groups across the project;
Progress on the Community Engagement Challenge, including announcing the winners at GUADEC 2021;
Lead in technical and infrastructure development, including more services for the community;
Release two more GNOME editions;
Find more opportunities to push forward smaller projects within the GNOME ecosystem;
Hire more interns for paid internships in free software;
Provide financial and logistical support for people speaking at conferences and participating in events on behalf of GNOME; and
Launch new initiatives, including Faces of GNOME, web site updates, new swag, and increased conference participation.

More details on their current year and planning for 2021 via GNOME.org.
2 Comments
Related News
GNOME Work Moving Ahead On Deep Color Support, Triple Buffering
Pitivi 2020.09 Video Editor Released With Better Stability, Many New Features
GNOME 3.38.1 Released With An Initial Batch Of Fixes
GTK 3.99.2 Released As A Step Closer To GTK4 With Fancy GLSL Shader Capabilities
GNOME 40 Aims To Have A Better Extensions Experience
Succeeding GNOME 3.38 Will Be "GNOME 40" - Yes, GNOME Forty
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Valve Is Working On Another Extension To Help In Direct3D-Over-Vulkan
Qt 6.0 Beta 4 Released
Airlie: "Why Sharing Code With Windows Isn't Always A Win"
Google Is Already Experimenting With WebP2 As Successor To WebP Image Format
Debian 11 Picks Its Default Theme
Apple Releases M1-Powered Apple Silicon Macs, macOS Big Sur Releasing This Week
We Have Been Testing The Radeon RX 6800 Series On Linux
Many More AMD Ryzen 5000 Series "Zen 3" Linux Benchmarks