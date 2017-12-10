GTK4, GNOME's Wayland Support & Vulkan Renderer Topped GNOME In 2017

GNOME had a very successful 2017 with the excellent 3.24 and 3.26 releases that continued improving their Wayland support, adding various features to their applications, etc. GTK4 development continued heavily as well with a plethora of improvements and new features.As 2017 nears its end, here is a look at our most viewed GNOME articles this year for reliving some of the best GNOME moments of the calendar year. With GNOME 3.28 shaping up well and GTK4 development continuing, 2018 may end up being even better.Longtime GNOME developer Emmanuele Bassi has pleaded his case that Vala is a "dead" language and that new applications/developers should look at alternatives or first work on improving this GNOME-centered language.Last week when writing about the release schedule for GNOME 3.26, one of the first questions was about what features are coming to this next installment of the GNOME desktop.GNOME developer Jonas Ådahl has begun landing his work on a new monitor configuration system in Mutter for the GNOME 3.24 desktop release.The GEGL/GIMP team have decided some details concerning GIMP 2.10 as well as the future GIMP updates with GTK3, which may now be GTK4 instead.The developers working on NetworkManager have rolled out their big v1.6 feature update.While there is GIMP for advanced image manipulation and then a few other alternatives for more simpler image manipulation or drawing, a new "GNOME Paint" program is in development.GNOME 3.23.90, a.k.a. the GNOME 3.24 beta, is now available for testing ahead of this big desktop update due out in late March.Student developer Jente Hidskes' work this summer on improving the Piper GTK3 user-interface for configuring gaming mice on Linux via libratbag is now the latest example of a very successful Google Summer of Code (GSoC) project.Jonas Ådahl's latest GNOME work to benefit the GNOME Wayland support and other areas is a rework of Mutter so it now handles all low-level monitor configuration.Georges Stavracas has been hacking away on better half-tiling support in GNOME Shell / Mutter and is working towards quarter-tiling functionality.The GTK toolkit's Vulkan renderer continues making quick progress.GNOME Shell 3.23.90 and Mutter 3.23.90 are now available for testing, which represents the component's release for the GNOME 3.24 beta.Matthias Clasen on Friday released version 3.90.0 of the GTK+ tool-kit.Prolific GNOME developer Matthias Clasen has written a blog post about recent and ongoing work for GTK4 at the start of 2017.Georges Stavracas has announced that for GNOME 3.25.91 they have finished up work on their new GNOME Settings user-interface, a.k.a. the redesign to the GNOME Control Center.GNOME developers continue investing in the Meson Build System and the results continue to be much faster than Autotools and generally other build systems too.The final GNOME 3.23 development release is out ahead of next week's planned GNOME 3.24 debut.One of the many successful Google Summer of Code (GSoC) projects this year by student developers is the work done on Piper, the new GTK3 user-interface for configuring gaming mice under Linux via libratbag.GNOME 3.23.91 was released this morning by Matthias Clasen. With this GNOME 3.24 Beta 2 release there is an API/ABI freeze, feature freeze, UI freeze, and string freeze.For those eligible, Outreachy is accepting applications for their summer 2017 internship period if you wish to get paid while getting involved with open-source software.