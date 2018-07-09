GNOME's GLib Finally Has A Generic Reference Counting API
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 9 July 2018 at 07:44 AM EDT. 7 Comments
GNOME --
Fulfilling a 6+ year desire, GNOME's GLib library now has a generic memory reference counting API.

Going back to at least 2012 has been interest in GLib having a generic reference counting API and as of today such an interface was added to this important GNOME library. Providing a generic reference counting API should help GLib's support/adoption in bindings for languages providing automatic memory management / garbage collection. GLib is what provides the core object system in GNOME and other important core functionality.

Details on the new API can be found via GitLab with this API that offers reference counting semantics to any memory allocations. This significant addition to the library is merged in Git and will be present in GLib 2.58 stable.
7 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNOME News
GNOME 3.30 Mutter Relieves Wayland Code From Depending Upon X11/XWayland
GUADEC 2018 Kicks Off In Almería, Spain
NetworkManager 1.12 Released With Many Linux Networking Goodies
GNOME Will No Longer Crash If Attaching A Monitor While The System Is Suspended
GNOME's Shotwell 0.30 Is Organizing Flatpak Support, Theme Changes, Facial Recognition
GTK+ 3.94 Released As The Next Step Towards GTK4
Popular News This Week
Kdenlive's Significantly Refactored Video Editor Is Now Ready For Testing
Apple Rejects iOS App For Using MoltenVK Vulkan, Alleged Non-Public API
Glibc Support For Statx Is Finally Under Review
Apple, Ryzen, Valve & The Evolving Linux Kernel Dominated Conversations In Q2
2018 Isn't The Year Of The GNU Hurd
Fedora 29 Might Make Change To Eliminate Unnecessary Linking