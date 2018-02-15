GLXVND Support Lands In Git For X.Org Server 1.20
There's been a lot of activity in xorg-server Git the past few days, making it look like the developers may be trying to wrap up the very long X.Org Server 1.20 cycle. The latest major feature work landing is GLXVND.

GLXVND is the feature work spearheaded last year by NVIDIA for what is effectively "server-side GLVND", or taking their OpenGL Vendor Neutral Dispatch Library approach from the user-space OpenGL drivers and applying the same concept to allowing multiple GLX modules to happily co-exist on the same running X.Org Server.

This GLXVND work allows different drivers to back different X screens, helping in the case of multi-GPU systems using different vendor drivers, particularly when using the NVIDIA proprietary driver and Mesa as the principle use-case. With that said, PRIME laptop users are among the beneficiaries of the GLXVND implementation.

This 2,000+ lines of new X.Org Server will now be part of the feature-packed 1.20 upcoming release, which sadly isn't making it into Ubuntu 18.04.0 LTS.

Other xserver Git activity yesterday also includes some Meson build system improvements.
