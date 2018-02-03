GLXVND Server Module / Server-Side GLVND Updated For X.Org Server
For the better part of a year NVIDIA developers and Adam Jackson at Red Hat have been working on "server-side GLVND" and this new X.Org Server feature might finally be close to landing.

After spearheading GLVND as the OpenGL Vendor Neutral Dispatch library for allowing multiple OpenGL drivers to co-exist happily on the same system, developers have been working on a similar implementation for the X.Org Server. This is for allowing different drivers to support different X screens within the same running X.Org Server.

This server-side GLVND will improve the support for PRIME laptops and other use-cases like XWayland where multiple drivers may be at play with acceleration and GLX still working correctly. On Friday the second version of these patches were sent out by Adam Jackson. The latest code updates can be found on xorg-devel.

We'll see soon enough if the code merges to master. Originally Jackson and others had been planning to get out X.Org Server 1.20 in ~January of this year, but after being in development for more than one year, this next release doesn't look like it will materialize anytime in the very immediate future as the features keep piling on.
