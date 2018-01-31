AMD_gpu_shader_half_float_fetch Added To The OpenGL Registry
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 5 February 2018 at 08:07 AM EST. Add A Comment
RADEON --
Added to AMD's proprietary Windows/Linux OpenGL driver last August was a AMD_gpu_shader_half_float_fetch GL extension while today the documentation has been published and already merged into the Khronos registry.

For years AMD has had the AMD_gpu_shader_half_float extension for supporting half floats in shaders and based on the NV_gpu_shader5. The AMD_gpu_shader_half_float_fetch extension is extending that AMD_gpu_shader_half_float functionality to allow drivers to support half-precision floating-points in both shader texture functions and shader image memory functions.

This AMD-developed OpenGL extension can be found via this commit and has already been accepted into the OpenGL Registry. As of writing this extension appears to just be supported by the proprietary AMD OpenGL driver but then again with the documentation only becoming public on this extension today, I am not aware of any games/applications yet making use of it.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
Radeon Linux Graphics Stack, RadeonSI Shaders Update From FOSDEM 2018
RadeonSI NIR Gets Compute Shader Support
Raven Ridge Gets Yet More AMDGPU DC Fixes
RADV Reworking Pipeline Emitting To Improve CPU Usage
It's Going To Take More Time To Get Vega Compute Support With The Mainline Kernel
GPUVM Discrete GPU Code For AMDKFD, Radeon Compute Could Be Ready For Linux 4.17
Popular News
LibreOffice 6.0 Released With A Ton Of Open-Source Office Suite Improvements
Red Hat Is Acquiring CoreOS
Flex & Bison Are Now Needed To Build The Linux Kernel; Linux 4.16 Can Also Be Snap'ed
Linux 4.16 Can Be A Lot Faster For Small I/O Activity
Linux 4.16 Is Off To A Busy Start With Big New Features
Linux 4.15 Kernel Released, Time For The Linux 4.16 Merge Window