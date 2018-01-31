AMD_gpu_shader_half_float_fetch Added To The OpenGL Registry

Added to AMD's proprietary Windows/Linux OpenGL driver last August was a AMD_gpu_shader_half_float_fetch GL extension while today the documentation has been published and already merged into the Khronos registry.
For years AMD has had the AMD_gpu_shader_half_float extension for supporting half floats in shaders and based on the NV_gpu_shader5. The AMD_gpu_shader_half_float_fetch extension is extending that AMD_gpu_shader_half_float functionality to allow drivers to support half-precision floating-points in both shader texture functions and shader image memory functions.
This AMD-developed OpenGL extension can be found via this commit and has already been accepted into the OpenGL Registry. As of writing this extension appears to just be supported by the proprietary AMD OpenGL driver but then again with the documentation only becoming public on this extension today, I am not aware of any games/applications yet making use of it.
