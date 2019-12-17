GKraken Makes It Incredibly Easy To Manage NZXT Water Cooling Setups On Linux

With most all-in-one water cooling setups I am used to seeing no Linux support at all either from the vendor themselves or any third-party/community reverse-engineered support, but in the case of the NZXT Kraken X series with the independent GKraken open-source software is easily the best experience I've had to date in managing water cooling setups from the Linux desktop.

I tried it out for curiosity sake and was quickly impressed. GKraken has old versions available through Python's pip while these days it's primarily distributed via Flatpak on Flathub, making it very easy to obtain in a cross-distribution manner.

Launching the GKraken Flatpak'ed copy, I was immediately presented with the fan RPM and pump details on the liquid temperature and pump RPM. Besides being able to monitor this data, GKraken does allow adjusting the fan and pump profiles for silence, performance, or a fixed rate.

I have been running the NZXT Kraken X62 to cool the Threadripper 3970X, which has been working out well albeit a tight fight within a 4U chassis.

While the NZXT Kraken series pumps have a nice display, unfortunately GKraken still doesn't allow controlling the lighting/display of these AIO water cooling setups but it's simply "coming soon."

So at least for those not wanting to adjust the "bling" of the NZXT Kraken water cooling setups, GKraken is quite useful if wanting to monitor the fan/pump performance and adjusting their profiles independently -- which without GKraken would not be possible for Linux users.