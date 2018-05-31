GIMP Jumps Aboard The GitLab Bandwagon

The 2018 trend of migrating open-source project infrastructure to GitLab continues.
Following the GNOME project as well as FreeDesktop.org and other notable open-source projects migrating to GitLab for their project infrastructure with code hosting, bug management, etc, The GIMP has completed its migration too over to the popular alternative to GitHub.
GIMP is now making use of GNOME's GitLab hosting as well as the GEGL and BABL libraries. This makes the GIMP bug reporting experience more pleasant, simplified contribution for new developers, etc.
GIMP on GitLab is available here while more information on the move is available via the GIMP.org blog.
