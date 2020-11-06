GIMP 2.99.2 Released With GTK3 UI, Working Wayland Support, Other Big Changes
Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 6 November 2020 at 01:34 PM EST.
GIMP 2.99.2 is finally available as their "first step" towards releasing GIMP 3.0 that most notably transitions from the GTK2 to GTK3 toolkit.

With GIMP 3.0 on GTK3 there is user interface improvements including the likes of native Wayland support and properly supporting HiDPI displays. This work also improves the input device handling for GIMP and new theme possibilities.

Outside of moving to GTK3, GIMP 2.99.2/3.0 also features a brand new plug-in API, a refactoring and cleanup to the code-base at large, continued work on the image manipulation program's color space handling, render caching as one of the steps to better performance, and numerous other improvements. With the GIMP 3 plug-in work is also now possible to create plug-ins with Python 3, JavaScript, Lua, and Vala languages.

Before the stable GIMP 3.0 release the developers still plan to look over all of their changes and reviewing the exposed API.

More details on today's GIMP 2.99.2 development release via GIMP.org. There is an improved Flatpak package of GIMP 2.99.2 for testing as well as Windows but they still are in need of more help on their macOS build.
