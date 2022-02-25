GIMP 2.99.10 Released As "A Pretty Massive Step" Toward GIMP 3.0

We are now one step closer to the long overdue GIMP 3.0 release as the GTK3, much improved version of this open-source alternative to the likes of Adobe Photoshop.
GIMP 2.99.10 is "a pretty massive step" toward the GIMP 3.0 release, according to today's release announcement. GIMP 2.99.10 brings some redesigned core concepts of GIMP around layers, item locks, and more. GIMP 2.99.10 also "substantially improves" the new API, there are "crazy" optimizations to BABL and GEGL, and there is continued improvements to the Wayland support. Plus enhancements for macOS, expanded file format compatibility, and other usual work for this leading open-source image manipulation program.
There is also a new "line art" mode for the bucket fill tool, a welcome dialog has been added for new GIMP releases, the Adobe PSD file format support adds support for loading 16-bit per channel CMYK images / LAB colorspace / other features now supported, improved JPEG-XL file format support, and support for loading/exporting Microsoft Windows Cursor files.
As for what's next toward GIMP 3.0, today's release announcement notes:
This release is quite heavy on API-side updates, which is one of the big blocker for GIMP 3.0 release (still some work-in-progress on this side). The “link” concept was also an old concept which needed to disappear for GIMP 3.0, so this is one less blocker as this change is now completely finished.
The GTK port is another big blocker; important work in this direction has been started by some contributors regarding a move to the GApplication and GtkApplication frameworks and the GAction port. These patches are still heavily under work and need review thus it has not been merged in any form in GIMP 2.99.10. We will most likely have the opportunity to talk more about it on the next release.
Meanwhile work related to Wayland and macOS support are still taking quite a bit of developer time as you can see.
Downloads and more details on GIMP 2.99.10 via GIMP.org.
