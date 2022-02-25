GIMP 2.99.10 Released As "A Pretty Massive Step" Toward GIMP 3.0
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 25 February 2022 at 06:17 AM EST. 6 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE --
We are now one step closer to the long overdue GIMP 3.0 release as the GTK3, much improved version of this open-source alternative to the likes of Adobe Photoshop.

GIMP 2.99.10 is "a pretty massive step" toward the GIMP 3.0 release, according to today's release announcement. GIMP 2.99.10 brings some redesigned core concepts of GIMP around layers, item locks, and more. GIMP 2.99.10 also "substantially improves" the new API, there are "crazy" optimizations to BABL and GEGL, and there is continued improvements to the Wayland support. Plus enhancements for macOS, expanded file format compatibility, and other usual work for this leading open-source image manipulation program.

There is also a new "line art" mode for the bucket fill tool, a welcome dialog has been added for new GIMP releases, the Adobe PSD file format support adds support for loading 16-bit per channel CMYK images / LAB colorspace / other features now supported, improved JPEG-XL file format support, and support for loading/exporting Microsoft Windows Cursor files.


GIMP, GIMP 2.99.10


As for what's next toward GIMP 3.0, today's release announcement notes:
This release is quite heavy on API-side updates, which is one of the big blocker for GIMP 3.0 release (still some work-in-progress on this side). The “link” concept was also an old concept which needed to disappear for GIMP 3.0, so this is one less blocker as this change is now completely finished.

The GTK port is another big blocker; important work in this direction has been started by some contributors regarding a move to the GApplication and GtkApplication frameworks and the GAction port. These patches are still heavily under work and need review thus it has not been merged in any form in GIMP 2.99.10. We will most likely have the opportunity to talk more about it on the next release.

Meanwhile work related to Wayland and macOS support are still taking quite a bit of developer time as you can see.

Downloads and more details on GIMP 2.99.10 via GIMP.org.
6 Comments
Related News
PostgreSQL Begins Working On Zstd Compression Support
GRUB 2.12 Planned For Release This Year, Continues Improving Boot Security
Open-Source Firmware Foundation Established For Advancing Open Firmware
DirectFB2 Aims To Resurrect DirectFB For Embedded Systems
Rqlite 7.0 Released For Distributed Relational Database Built Atop SQLite
Framework Laptop Now Enjoys Open-Source EC Firmware
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux's getrandom() Sees A 8450% Improvement With Latest Code
Linux Developers Discuss Deprecating & Removing ReiserFS
AMD Releases Updated CPU Microcode For Zen 3 CPUs
AMD Quietly Working On New Linux GPU Driver Support Block By Block
PostgreSQL Begins Working On Zstd Compression Support
Clutter Is Being Officially Retired
XWayland 22.1 Released With DRM Lease Support, Other Improvements
Google Releases AOM-AV1 v3.3 Video Encoder Update With Performance Improvements