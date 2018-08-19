The GIMP team has released a new point release today to GIMP 2.10 stable. While the version may not be indicative of significant changes, there are some prominent user-facing improvements with this release.
GIMP 2.10.6 brings long-awaited support foe vertical text layers! This should help East-Asian writing systems but also anyone else wanting to finally have vertical text.
New GEGL-based filters in this release include little planet and long shadows. GIMP's measuring tool meanwhile has improved straightening with this release.
GIMP 2.10.6 also has support for most drawable previews to render asynchronously except for layer groups. This should yield a significant usability improvement.
More details on the many changes with GIMP 2.10.6 can be found via today's official release announcement on GIMP.org.
