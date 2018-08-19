GIMP 2.10.6 Adds Support For Vertical Text, New GEGL Filters, Async Layer Previews
Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 19 August 2018 at 06:26 PM EDT. 6 Comments
DESKTOP --
The GIMP team has released a new point release today to GIMP 2.10 stable. While the version may not be indicative of significant changes, there are some prominent user-facing improvements with this release.

GIMP 2.10.6 brings long-awaited support foe vertical text layers! This should help East-Asian writing systems but also anyone else wanting to finally have vertical text.

New GEGL-based filters in this release include little planet and long shadows. GIMP's measuring tool meanwhile has improved straightening with this release.

GIMP 2.10.6 also has support for most drawable previews to render asynchronously except for layer groups. This should yield a significant usability improvement.

More details on the many changes with GIMP 2.10.6 can be found via today's official release announcement on GIMP.org.
6 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Desktop News
The Current Happenings Within LXQt As Of Summer 2018
Catfish Search Utility Joins The Xfce Project
GIMP 2.10.4 Moves To Asynchronous Font Loading, Horizon Straightening
Xubuntu 18.10 Is Landing More Xfce 4.13 Components
NetworkManager Now Supports 6LoWPAN Devices
Xfdesktop 4.13.2 Released As Another Step Towards Xfce 4.14
Popular News This Week
L1 Terminal Fault - The Latest Speculative Execution Side Channel Attack
Linux 4.18 Kernel Officially Released
Intel Begins Teasing Their Discrete Graphics Card
ASUS Begins Offering Linux-Based Endless OS On Select Laptops
ARM Aims To Deliver Core i5 Like Performance At Less Than 5 Watts
Intel Has Quietly Been Working On A New Gallium3D Driver Being Called "Iris"