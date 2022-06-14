GIMP 2.10.32 Released With JPEG-XL Backported & Other Work While Waiting On GIMP 3.0
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 14 June 2022 at 06:12 PM EDT.
We have been writing about GIMP 3.0 for nearly a decade and with that stable release still out of sight, GIMP 2.10.32 is out as a six-month update to the aging GIMP 2.10 stable series.

GIMP 2.10.32 back-ports some features from the GIMP 3.0 development code like now supporting JPEG-XL image importing. Plus there are various other improvements to benefit this stable code-base to keep the software active while the developers continue to be working on the elusive GIMP 3.0 release.


Some of the most prominent GIMP 2.10.32 changes include:

- 8 and 16-bit CYMK(A) files can now be imported.

- The BigTIFF file format is now supported for importing and exporting to GIMP. BigTIFF allows for files bigger than 4GiB by the use of 64-bit internal offsets.

- JPEG XL support was back-ported from GIMP 3.0 development code (GIMP 2.99.8+) back to GIMP 2.10 series. GIMP 2.10.32's JPEG XL support doesn't currently support exporting, but there is a third-party plug-in to support exports.

- Metadata handling improvements were made with this GIMP release for Adobe PSD files and other work.

- The GIMP text tool now supports localized glyphs.

- GIMP can now handle loading transparent EPS files.

- Various theme improvements.

- Improved screenshot abilities on Windows.

Downloads and more details on GIMP 2.10.32 at GIMP.org.
