GIMP 2.10.30 Released With Better Adobe PSD Support, Improved Portals Integration

GIMP 3.0 still isn't ready for release and won't be in 2021 but the GIMP 2.10.30 release is out today in time for working on your Christmas photos or holiday cards.
GIMP 2.10.30 is primarily a maintenance/bug-fix release but does carry some improvements worth noting. GIMP 2.10.30 includes changes such as:
- Various improvements to the Adobe Photoshop (PSD) file handling.
- AVIF exporting from GIMP now favors using the AOM AV1 encoder.
- For platforms like Linux using FreeDesktop.org Portals for sandboxing there are improvements there, including transitioning of the screenshot plug-in to using the FreeDesktop API as the GNOME/KDE-specific APIs are being restricted in GNOME Shell 41 and KDE Plasma 5.20.
- Metadata support improvements.
- The text tool will no longer follow the sub-pixel font rendering behavior of the system settings.
Downloads and more information on GIMP 2.10.30 over on GIMP.org.
