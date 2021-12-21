GIMP 2.10.30 Released With Better Adobe PSD Support, Improved Portals Integration
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 21 December 2021 at 01:42 PM EST. 10 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE --
GIMP 3.0 still isn't ready for release and won't be in 2021 but the GIMP 2.10.30 release is out today in time for working on your Christmas photos or holiday cards.

GIMP 2.10.30 is primarily a maintenance/bug-fix release but does carry some improvements worth noting. GIMP 2.10.30 includes changes such as:

- Various improvements to the Adobe Photoshop (PSD) file handling.

- AVIF exporting from GIMP now favors using the AOM AV1 encoder.

- For platforms like Linux using FreeDesktop.org Portals for sandboxing there are improvements there, including transitioning of the screenshot plug-in to using the FreeDesktop API as the GNOME/KDE-specific APIs are being restricted in GNOME Shell 41 and KDE Plasma 5.20.

- Metadata support improvements.

- The text tool will no longer follow the sub-pixel font rendering behavior of the system settings.

Downloads and more information on GIMP 2.10.30 over on GIMP.org.
10 Comments
Related News
Zstd 1.5.1 Released With Even More Performance Improvements
FSF Adopts A Board Member Agreement, Code of Ethics For Board Members
PAPPL 1.1 Open-Source Printer Framework Adds WiFi Configuration, IPP-USB
SeaBIOS 1.15 Released With Better NVMe & USB Device Support
Blender 3.0 Shines As A Huge Update For This Leading Open-Source 3D Modeling Software
Tesseract 5.0 Released For This Leading Open-Source OCR Engine
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
ReactOS 0.4.14 "Open-Source Windows" OS Brings Many Improvements
Intel's Lead Developer Of Their Linux Vulkan Driver Has Left The Company
Latest Linux 5.17 Graphics Drivers: "Every Single Patchset In This PR Is Awesome"
X.Org Server 21.1.2 Released With Security Fixes, Back To Pretending All Displays Are 96 DPI
Linux Kernel Set To Finally Retire AMD 3DNow!
Amazon Is Hiring DXVK, Mesa & Proton Linux Developers For Luna Cloud Gaming
The End-Of-Year 2021 State Of Linux On Apple's M1 SoC
EXT4 Prepared To Switch To Linux's New Mount API