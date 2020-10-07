GIMP 2.10.22 Released With AVIF Image Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 7 October 2020 at 03:32 PM EDT. 7 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE --
While GIMP 3.0 development drags on, the GIMP 2.10.x stable series continues seeing new and interesting point releases. Out today is GIMP 2.10.22 that now supports the AV1-based AVIF image format for import and export.

Exciting with the GIMP 2.10.22 point release is support for AVIF, the very promising image format based on royalty-free AV1 technology and that is already supported by web browsers like Firefox and Google Chrome while continuing to see adoption throughout other photo/imaging software. With GIMP 2.10.22, AVIF images can be used for both importing into The GIMP as well as exporting.

GIMP 2.10.22 also brings improved support for the HEIC format, better multi-layer TIFF exporting, seemingly never-ending improvements to the Adobe PSP file format support, better handling of orientation data within the EXIF metadata, and other minor changes.

More details on the GIMP 2.10.22 changes and downloads via GIMP.org.
7 Comments
Related News
U-Boot 2020.10 Released With Many Improvements
Free Software Foundation Celebrates Its 35th Birthday
PostgreSQL 13 Released With Performance Improvements
Inkscape 1.0.1 Released With Many Fixes, Experimental Scribus PDF Export
KDAB Releases Hotspot 1.3 For Visualizing Linux Perf Reports
Blender 2.90 Released With Intel Embree Usage, Broader NVIDIA OptiX Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Developers Try Again To Upstream Motorola 68000 Series Support In LLVM
Mesa Developers Discuss The Possibility Of Rust Graphics Driver Code
KDE Begins Landing "Breeze Evolution" Refresh For Default Theme
Steam On Linux Ticks Closer To 1.0%, AMD CPUs Now Power A Third Of Linux Gaming Systems
The Failed OUYA Game Console Seeing Work For Mainline Linux Kernel Support
EXT4 Has A Big Optimization For Linux 5.10 For File Overwrites
Linux 5.10 Will Be Able To Hibernate + Resume Much Faster
Fedora 33 Beta Released With Big Changes From LTO To Btrfs