While GIMP 3.0 development drags on, the GIMP 2.10.x stable series continues seeing new and interesting point releases. Out today is GIMP 2.10.22 that now supports the AV1-based AVIF image format for import and export.
Exciting with the GIMP 2.10.22 point release is support for AVIF, the very promising image format based on royalty-free AV1 technology and that is already supported by web browsers like Firefox and Google Chrome while continuing to see adoption throughout other photo/imaging software. With GIMP 2.10.22, AVIF images can be used for both importing into The GIMP as well as exporting.
GIMP 2.10.22 also brings improved support for the HEIC format, better multi-layer TIFF exporting, seemingly never-ending improvements to the Adobe PSP file format support, better handling of orientation data within the EXIF metadata, and other minor changes.
More details on the GIMP 2.10.22 changes and downloads via GIMP.org.
