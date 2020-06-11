GIMP 2.10.20 Released With Better Adobe PSD Support
Written by Michael Larabel on 11 June 2020
While not the long-awaited GIMP 3.30, GIMP 2.10.20 is out today as the newest stable release for this open-source image editor alternative to the likes of the proprietary Photoshop software.

GIMP 2.10.20 comes with better support for handling Adobe Photoshop (PSD) files in now being able to handle exporting of 16-bit files as well as reading/writing channels in the correct order.

GIMP 2.10.20 also has tool-group menus that can now expand on hover, non-destructive cropping via canvas cropping rather than the actual pixels, on-canvas controls for the vignette filter, multiple new filters, and over 30 bug fixes. New filters with GIMP 2.10.20 include bloom, focus blur, lens blur, and variable blur.

The low-level BABL library meanwhile has seen performance improvements around AVX2 while the GEGL library has better handling when running out of SWAP space, a new metadata API, and other improvements.

Downloads and more details on GIMP 2.10.20 over on GIMP.org.

On the GIMP 3.0 front, the developers are hoping to have their first unstable 2.99 series development release "some time in the future" but hopefully soon.
