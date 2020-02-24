GIMP 2.10.18 Released With Many Improvements Before GIMP 3.0
Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 24 February 2020 at 05:23 PM EST. Add A Comment
DESKTOP --
While GIMP 3.0 remains elusive as the long overdue GTK3 port of this leading open-source image manipulation program, the GIMP 2.10 stable series continues seeing a lot of decent improvements in their subsequent point releases. GIMP 2.10.18 is out today following a botched GIMP 2.10.16 release.

GIMP 2.10.18 introduces a new tool for performing transformations in a 3D space rather than just 2D transformations, various user-interface improvements, symmetry painting enhancements, ABR brushes load faster, Adobe PSD files continue to see support improvements, and a variety of bugs have been addressed.

More details on GIMP 2.10.18 can be found via the GIMP.org release announcement.

In that announcement they also acknowledge completing the GTK3 port and releasing GIMP 3.0 will still take "a while" and at the same time they are exploring other UI/workflow improvements.
Add A Comment
Related News
PipeWire 0.3 Released With Redesigned Scheduling Code To Offer JACK2-Like Performance
MyPaint 2.0 Released With New Features For Open-Source Drawing/Painting
Xfce 4.16 Is Making Good Progress On Utilizing GTK3 Client-Side Decorations
GIMP 2.99.x Development Releases Likely Starting Soon For GIMP 3.0
Latte Dock 0.10 Sees First Development Version For Release Next Summer
Firefox 71 + WebRender vs. Chrome 79 Browser Benchmarks On Ubuntu Linux
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
A Quick Look At The Blender 2.82 Performance On Intel + AMD CPUs
Mesa 20.0 Released With Big Improvements For Intel, AMD Radeon Vulkan/OpenGL
Linux 5.7 Staging Will Be ~28.7k Lines Of Code Lighter Thanks To Nuking WUSB + UWB
Google Announces The 200 Open-Source Projects For GSoC 2020
NVIDIA Posts Firmware Needed For Open-Source GeForce 16 Series Acceleration
LibreOffice 7 Continues Plumbing Its Vulkan Rendering Support
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Moves Ahead With Python 2 Removal - But Sticks Around For Derivatives
Apple Firmware Update For Magic Keyboards Decides To Change The Fn Key