While GIMP 3.0 remains elusive as the long overdue GTK3 port of this leading open-source image manipulation program, the GIMP 2.10 stable series continues seeing a lot of decent improvements in their subsequent point releases. GIMP 2.10.18 is out today following a botched GIMP 2.10.16 release.
GIMP 2.10.18 introduces a new tool for performing transformations in a 3D space rather than just 2D transformations, various user-interface improvements, symmetry painting enhancements, ABR brushes load faster, Adobe PSD files continue to see support improvements, and a variety of bugs have been addressed.
More details on GIMP 2.10.18 can be found via the GIMP.org release announcement.
In that announcement they also acknowledge completing the GTK3 port and releasing GIMP 3.0 will still take "a while" and at the same time they are exploring other UI/workflow improvements.
Add A Comment