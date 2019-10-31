While we long to finally see GIMP 3.0, GIMP 2.10.14 is out as the newest stable update for this leading open-source image manipulation program.
GIMP 2.10.14 is another fairly hearty point release with some prominent improvements. The GIMP 2.10.14 update includes better HEIF image format support along with TIFF and PDF improvements too, better handling of corrupted GIMP XFC files, transitioning more filters to utilizing GEGL buffers, a gray-scale preview mode for the foreground select tool, basic out-of-canvas pixels viewing/editing, and more. For macOS it's also significant in that macOS 10.15 Catalina now works.
Basic out-of-canvas pixels viewing and editing
Optional editing of layers with disabled visibility
Foreground Select tool: new Grayscale Preview Mode
Newly added Normal Map filter
27 old filters ported to use GEGL buffers
HEIF, TIFF, and PDF support improvements
Better loading of corrupted XCF files
Grayscale workflows order of magnitude faster
macOS Catalina compatibility
45 bugfixes, 22 translation updates
More details on GIMP 2.10.14 via the release announcement.
The announcement does go on to note that in "the next few months" they plan to release GIMP 2.99.2 as the start of the alpha/beta series leading to the eventual GIMP 3.0 stable release.
