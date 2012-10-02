While looking forward to the long-awaited GIMP 3.0 milestone, in the meantime GIMP 2.10 point releases have tended to be fairly notable and today's GIMP 2.10.12 update is another useful update.
GIMP 2.10.12 not only fixes "some annoying bugs" but also offers up improvements to the Curves tool, layers support for TIFF exporting, faster painting, improved symmetry painting, an incremental mode for the dodge/burn tool, a new offset tool, and other enhancements.
The faster painting support in GIMP 2.10.12 comes by no longer replacing the paint buffer for every dab if the paint color/pixmap has not changed. The underlying GEGL library has also been receiving improvements as part of the GIMP 2.10 maintenance updates while development continues at full-speed towards GIMP 3.0.
More details on GIMP 2.10.12 at GIMP.org.
