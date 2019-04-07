GIMP 2.10.10 Released With Minor Features Added & Other Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 7 April 2019 at 04:50 PM EDT.
GIMP 2.10.10 was released today as the first stable release for this open-source image manipulation program since last November when GIMP 2.10.8 released.

While most of you are probably looking forward most to GIMP 3.0 with the long-awaited GTK3 port, that release isn't yet on the horizon but at least GIMP 2.10.10's release this Sunday brings some feature additions and other usability enhancements for this widely-used cross-platform program.

GIMP 2.10.10 features improvements to its Bucket Fill tool, various enhancements to GIMP's transformation tools, parametric brushes now support 32-bit floats, on-canvas layer selection support, safer saving/exporting via robustness improvements, layer groups are now rendering faster, the DDS file plug-in has been added to the GIMP core plug-ins, and many other fixes.

Those wanting to learn more about the just-released GIMP 2.10.10 can do so via GIMP.org.
