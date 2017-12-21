GIMP 2.10 Steps Closer To Release With String Freeze
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 24 December 2017 at 07:01 AM EST.
The long-awaited GIMP 2.10 stable update should indeed materialize in 2018 with the release now being under a tentative string freeze.

Released two weeks back was the GIMP 2.9.8 development release and since then more feature work has landed like support for the FreeDesktop.org screenshot API. But in trying to get translators jumping on the translation work for GIMP 2.10, a tentative string freeze is now in place with developers thinking not more than 1% of the translations should change ahead of the 2.10 release.

While GIMP has support for 80+ languages, only 20 of them have been updated in the unstable branch for 2.10 and only eight languages have at least 90% completion.

Thus if you are multilingual and wish to help out the GIMP project with some extra time over the holiday season, read more about the GIMP 2.10 string freeze on the GIMP.org blog.
