In the three weeks since GIMP 2.10 finally reached the release candidate stage a lot of changes have continued to land and today marks the GIMP 2.10 RC2 availability.GIMP 2.10 RC2 most notably offloads painting to its own CPU thread . This should yield better performance with the painting and display code-paths running on separate CPU threads. Thanks to underlying improvements, in the future this parallelization framework may also be used elsewhere besides just for the painting process. The GIMP 2.10-RC2 release also features GEGL updates that should further enhance the performance of this open-source image manipulation program.GIMP 2.10 RC2 also overhauls the themes support, improves the gradient tool to work with a linear color space, provides new on-canvas controls for 3D image rotation, better mask handling, translation updates, and more.According to the GIMP 2.10 RC2 announcement , the release is just eight blocker bugs away from finally releasing GIMP 2.10.0 stable. For reference, GIMP 2.8.0 premiered back in May of 2012.