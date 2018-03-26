GIMP 2.10 Finally Reaches The Release Candidate Stage
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 27 March 2018 at 05:12 AM EDT. 5 Comments
GIMP 2.9 development releases have been happening the past several years and that is finally about to culminate with the long-awaited GIMP 2.10 stable release. Out now is the first release candidate for this big stable update to this GTK2-based image manipulation program.

Given GIMP 2.10-RC1 is comprised of years worth of changes in the GIMP 2.9 unstable series and even four months since the release of the GIMP 2.9.8 release, there is a ton of new features. GIMP 2.10-rc1 includes a dashboard dock for monitoring its resource usage, a new debug dialog when GIMP crashes, a new shadows-highlights filter, masks on layer groups are now supported, JPEG 2000 support was ported to OpenJPEG, screenshots support using the FreeDesktop API to allow for eventual Wayland support, GEGL library updates, and a whole lot more.

Find out all about the very exciting GIMP 2.10 Release Candidate via GIMP.org. Hopefully it won't be much longer now before hearing of the GIMP 2.10.0 stable release.

Keep in mind though the GIMP 2.x releases are still on the GTK2 tool-kit with still needing to finish the program's port to GTK3. GIMP 3.x will still likely be a ways out.
