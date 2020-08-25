At least for now, GFX-RS is moving along for this cross-platform Vulkan portability project and great graphics example for Rust. GFX-RS 0.8 was released today as the project's newest milestone.
GFX-RS 0.8 brings a new swapchain model that is "smooth and fast" while being better suited to mapping on Apple's Metal and Microsoft Direct3D. But due to complexities, "it either works great, or it doesn't work at all, which is arguably an improvement from the previous "mostly sometimes works". One of the side effects, for example, is proper fullscreen support."
GFX-RS 0.8 also has Vulkan correctness fixes around image clears, border color support, VK_KHR_get_surface_capabilities2, and more.
More details on GFX-RS 0.8 via GitHub.