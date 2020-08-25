Mozilla's GFX-RS 0.8 Released For Vulkan Portability - Brings Big Changes
Following the recent layoffs at Mozilla and some projects seemingly at risk moving forward, one that we have been worried about is GFX-RS as the interesting Rust-based library implementing the Vulkan Portability Initiative using GFX-HAL.

At least for now, GFX-RS is moving along for this cross-platform Vulkan portability project and great graphics example for Rust. GFX-RS 0.8 was released today as the project's newest milestone.

GFX-RS 0.8 brings a new swapchain model that is "smooth and fast" while being better suited to mapping on Apple's Metal and Microsoft Direct3D. But due to complexities, "it either works great, or it doesn't work at all, which is arguably an improvement from the previous "mostly sometimes works". One of the side effects, for example, is proper fullscreen support."

GFX-RS 0.8 also has Vulkan correctness fixes around image clears, border color support, VK_KHR_get_surface_capabilities2, and more.

More details on GFX-RS 0.8 via GitHub.
